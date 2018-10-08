Getting to know the school trustee candidates in Salmon Arm

Each of the 10 candidates running for the two Salmon Arm trustee positions has provided a brief bio

The Salmon Arm Observer asked the 10 candidates for the two Salmon Arm trustee positions – Marcel Bedard, Amanda Krebs, Donald Podlubny, Lawren Richards, Jordan Ross, Daniel Shields, Terry-Mae Sinclair, Dale Townsend, Jenny Vachon and Marianne VanBuskirk – to provide a brief bio introducing themselves.

Two questions and answers will be provided in the following two weeks leading up to the election on Oct. 20.

The candidates’ information and answers are listed below, alphabetically.

*****

MARCEL BEDARD

Bio:

I have been a Salmon Arm resident since 1997, arriving here with my wife and three daughters. I am employed at the City of Salmon Arm as their Bylaw Officer and have been doing Bylaw Enforcement for 24 years, enjoying the many challenges that go with the position. Before that I was a chef! – receiving my Red Seal in 1974. I have many outdoor interests including camping, and I enjoy the Silverbacks as well as volunteering.

*****

AMANDA KREBS

Bio:

As a teacher for over 14 years, I bring a unique perspective. My degrees include a Bachelor of Science (math/biology); Bachelor of Education; Master of Mathematics. I am an instructor of math and science at Okanagan College, Salmon Arm campus. My experience as a financial advisor means I am very competent at budgeting, reading financial statements, and understanding money management. My children attend South Broadview, where I am on PAC and the DPAC rep.

*****

DONALD PODLUBNY

Bio:

Don has lived in Salmon Arm since 2013. Now retired, Don is an active member and director with the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club. Don and his wife, Shirley, have two grown children and four grandchildren.

Podlubny was a Professional Forest Technologist in Alberta and was on the committee that wrote the act and regulations for its formation. Podlubny has chaired two governance boards, one a continuing education consortium. He also chaired the Hinton Municipal Library board.

*****

LAWREN RICHARDS

Bio:

A business consultant living with her children in the Shuswap since 2004, Lawren assists companies with strategy, process, and organization, and is on the Regional Advisory Council for Okanagan College. Lawren has an MBA from Georgetown University, was an advisor to Girls Preparatory School (the largest girls’ day school in the US), Board VP for the Shuswap Family Resource Society, a member of the Salmon Arm Social Issues Committee, and a volunteer business mentor.

*****

JORDAN ROSS

Bio:

I’ve lived in Salmon Arm for the past 14 years and have 3 wonderful children in local schools. In 1998, I earned a BA from UBC and have spent the last 25 years in a variety of business development roles.

I am a committed, energetic, and outgoing person. I enjoy working with teams on challenging initiatives that require consideration of all positions. I am a proven leader, a strong advocate and have strong interpersonal skills.

*****

DANIEL SHIELDS

Bio:

Proud Parent of three grown children. Currently employed with SD83 for 28 years as an ESW. I have been a PAC president and sat on many committees including “save SA Elementary.”

*****

TERRY-MAE SINCLAIR

Bio:

My husband and our children moved to Salmon Arm in 1997. Education and working background is business, finance and accounting. Positions include senior tax specialist, office manager, administrative assistant and treasurer. Employers include taxation office, legal firms, credit union(s), and sawmill business. My many years on PAC, DPAC and Board of Directors for non-profit organizations; holding executive positions including President; enhanced my skills in strategic planning, policies and procedures, budgets, financial accountability and productive teamwork.

*****

DALE TOWNSEND

Bio:

I have devoted my working career to the public education system in British Columbia, working for the local school system, the Ministry of Education, the BCTF and the College of Teachers. I am thus well versed in the public system and support it fully. I am a forty-five year resident in Salmon Arm and my wife and I raised our three children here and saw them educated in the public schools of this school district.

*****

JENNY VACHON

Bio:

Approachable, caring and passionate about doing things as it is the right thing to do not because it’s required. Working at WCG – Work BC allows the opportunity to provide the community with advice/knowledge/support on employment. Many leadership roles over the years, a career in finance (banking) and administration, an education in commerce. Jenny, her husband Brent and daughter Liz enjoy life in the Shuswap. Outside of work Jenny loves to cook, entertain and swim.

*****

MARIANNE VANBUSKIRK

Bio:

Marianne moved to Salmon Arm in 1994 and has been a teacher, principal, university supervisor for SD83. While on district leave, Marianne raises her children and continues to be a strong presence in schools as a volunteer, coach and referee. A well-known community leader/volunteer (Roots & Blues, Tennis Club, and more), Marianne is grateful to SD83 and wishes to give back. Marianne is a team player valuing clear communication and decisions based on students’ needs.

*****

