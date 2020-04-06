Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Runners in the Giants Head Grind start the challenging race to the summit of Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland. This year’s race, scheduled for May 16, has been postponed until 2021. (Summerland Review file photo)

A fundraising race to the top of Giant’s Head Mountain has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh annual Giants Head Grind, which had been scheduled for May 16, will be postponed until May 22, 2021.

“We will be back next year and it will be a very special race in 2021 for sure,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, chair of the event.

The 2021 race has now been named the 7th Annual Giants Head Grind 2.0.

Those who have already registered for the 2020 date may move their registration to next year’s date, convert their registration to a donation or obtain a full refund.

The event was set up in 2014 in honour of Walker-Matthews’ son Chis Walker, who died from colorectal cancer.

The 5.6-kilometre race begins at Peach Orchard Beach and ends at the summit of Giant’s Head Mountain, with an elevation gain of 500 metres.

Funding from the event goes to support colon cancer detection, diagnostics and research and to support upkeep and improvement at Giant’s Head Park in Summerland.

