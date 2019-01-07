Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court during their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post)

Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg was not on the bench as the court met Monday to hear arguments. It was not clear when she would return to the court, which will hear more cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again next week.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.

Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Dec. 25.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in the courtroom Monday that Ginsburg would participate in deciding the argued cases “on the basis of the briefs and transcripts of oral arguments.”

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.

READ MORE: Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

The court said doctors found the growths on Ginsburg’s lung when she was being treated for fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her office on Nov. 7.

After past health scares, Ginsburg has come back to work relatively quickly. In 2009, she was at the court for arguments on Feb. 23, 18 days after surgery for pancreatic cancer.

Weeks after her fall in November, Ginsburg was asking questions at high court arguments, speaking at a naturalization ceremony for new citizens and being interviewed at screenings of the new movie about her, “On the Basis of Sex.”

Her latest surgery was a procedure called a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The court said in a release issued the day of the surgery that doctors found “no evidence of any remaining disease” and scans taken before the surgery showed no cancerous growths elsewhere in her body. No additional treatment is currently planned, the court said.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama’s second term, when Democrats controlled the Senate and would have been likely to confirm her successor.

She already has hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020, indicating she has no plans to retire.

If she did step down, President Donald Trump would have another opportunity to move a conservative court even more to the right. On the day she had surgery, Trump tweeted his wishes for Ginsburg’s “full and speedy recovery!”

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sagmoen Vernon trials loom
Next story
Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Sicamous KIJHL squad loses to Kelowna and ties Summerland

District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

Eating for health and environment in the New Year

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Looking forward to a new year on the trails

Marcia Beckner / Trail Tales

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Warm winter prompts flowers to bloom in Okanagan

Mild season in Vernon

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer is in the field this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

Cold case files: Human remains found in the South Okanagan

Foul play determined in death of woman who went missing

Three Okanagan realtors recognized by their peers

Jane Hoffman, Maggie Garvey and Jim Grieve lauded for their work in their communities

Fireside Festival’s flame grows for seventh anniversary

The Kelowna music festival celebrates B.C. music

Most Read