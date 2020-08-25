Emery Shipmaker and Xanna Marjoribanks address Salmon Arm Council on Aug. 24, 2020 to present more than $200 they raised from a lemonade and cookie stand for a crosswalk at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and 50th Avenue NE. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

Holding $216.55 that they and their friends raised at a lemonade and cookie stand, Emery Shipmaker and Xanna Marjoribanks came to city council on Monday, Aug. 24.

They said they raised the funds to help pay for a crosswalk on Lakeshore Road at 50th Avenue NE and explained why they want it.

One reason is that the Foreshore Trail is in the lower portion of the Raven subdivision. Emery said Lakeshore is a very busy road “and my mom won’t let me cross it because it’s dangerous.”

The second reason, Xanna said, is because kids in upper Raven would like to go to the park, but most of the parents won’t let them because it would mean crossing Lakeshore, “a very dangerous road.“ Cars usually go 60 or 70 km/hr there, she said.

Emery added that if kids from lower Raven want to ride the bus in the morning, they have to cross Lakeshore. The girls also pointed out that the road is very busy in the morning with adults heading to work.

Emery wrote a letter to council ahead of time about the lemonade stand, so Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond had dropped by. She thanked the young people, as did the mayor and other councillors.

“I was extremely impressed with their Covid measures and the quality of their fundraising approach. I think their neighbourhood should be very proud of the work that they did,” Wallace Richmond said.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said staff took a quick look at the location and would recommend, if there was a crosswalk, that it be on the north side of 50th. Regarding cost, he said the road is about 17 metres wide, wider than the usual eight metres. Painting would be about $200 while installation of crosswalk signs and advance signs would be about $500.

Coun. Chad Eliason then moved that $700 be taken out of the city’s council initiatives fund to pay for a crosswalk. Eliason also suggested that the girls keep the money and perhaps donate it to a charity.

However, it wasn’t quite that simple.

Read more: 2019 – City seeming demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Read more: Salmon Arm Council ponders where to put city’s next rainbow crosswalk

Coun. Kevin Flynn complimented the girls but said he would vote against the motion, not because he thinks the crosswalk is not warranted but because the city needs to follow proper process.

He said it should go to staff who might decide to send it to the traffic safety committee, where it could be prioritized among other areas in the city needing safety measures. He also agreed the girls should keep the money.

Coun. Tim Lavery agreed with sending the plan to the traffic safety committee, stating that perhaps options such as flashing lights might be needed.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren spoke up about keeping the money, stating that ways to connect kids to the project are giving them a voice but also allowing them to contribute to it.

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed, so the finance department will look into the process for receiving the girls’ money.

Eliason asked staff’s opinion on next steps, who said they could bring a plan to the next council meeting without having to go to the traffic safety committee. So next meeting it is, was the unanimous vote of council.

After the decision the girls smiled happily and said they were pleased.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrosswalksSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gun-control reforms passed last year might not be fully in place until 2022: memo

Just Posted

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Column: Rallying cry of ‘soft on crime’ misses the mark

Martha Wickett, The View From Here

Editorial: Parents, students must be prepared for a very different school year

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District safety plan will hopefully provide answers

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Operations resuming to normal in Penticton: Interior Health

Interior Health announced operations are back to normal as evacuation alerts are lifted

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Police have no leads regarding a reported filming of a porn movie… Continue reading

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Most Read