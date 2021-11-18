Glass, foam recycling suspended in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Recycling of glass and foam packaging will be suspended in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District starting Nov. 22, 2021. (File photo)

Recycling of glass and foam packaging is temporarily on hold in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

On Nov. 18, the CSRD announced that due to flooding, Recycle BC is suspending all collection of glass and foam packaging starting Nov. 22.

“This affects all recycling depots in the CSRD. We hope residents will be understanding and hold onto these items until collection resumes,” reads a CSRD social media post.

