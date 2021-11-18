Recycling of glass and foam packaging will be suspended in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District starting Nov. 22, 2021. (File photo)

Glass, foam recycling suspended in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Flooding cited as reason for Recycle BC suspending collection starting Nov. 22

Recycling of glass and foam packaging is temporarily on hold in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

On Nov. 18, the CSRD announced that due to flooding, Recycle BC is suspending all collection of glass and foam packaging starting Nov. 22.

“This affects all recycling depots in the CSRD. We hope residents will be understanding and hold onto these items until collection resumes,” reads a CSRD social media post.

