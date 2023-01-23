Glitter and glamour and gowns, oh my! Okanagan Bridal Expo returns to Kelowna

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel

Faint of Heart Events was a vendor at the Okanagan Bridal Expo on Jan. 22, 2023, joining the expo for the first time. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Okanagan Bridal Expo returned to Kelowna after a three-year hiatus.

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel on Jan. 22.

With more than 80 vendors to check out, hundreds of brides arrived to gather business cards and new ideas to help in planning the big day.

FashionKelownaOkanaganWeddings