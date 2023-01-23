Faint of Heart Events was a vendor at the Okanagan Bridal Expo on Jan. 22, 2023, joining the expo for the first time. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Glitter and glamour and gowns, oh my! Okanagan Bridal Expo returns to Kelowna

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel

The Okanagan Bridal Expo returned to Kelowna after a three-year hiatus.

The 10th annual show was hosted at the Delta Hotel on Jan. 22.

With more than 80 vendors to check out, hundreds of brides arrived to gather business cards and new ideas to help in planning the big day.

READ MORE: Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FashionKelownaOkanaganWeddings

Previous story
Enderby man found not guilty in 2020 robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store
Next story
Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder

Just Posted

An Enderby man was found not guilty in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on Jan. 20, 2023 of all but one minor firearms charge in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store in 2020. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Enderby man found not guilty in 2020 robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store

Stephanie Schenkel (left) and Chloe Stunzi began their healthy animal feed delivery business, C&S Feeds, in October 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm friends start business to provide animal owners with healthy feed options

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous