Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The unique Goga (goat yoga) classes begin again this Sunday at Cindy and Jeff Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm. (Submitted photo)

They’re not kidding.

Merging the farmyard antics of their people-loving goats and the tranquility and meditation of yoga has turned out to be a winning combination for the Campbell family.

Starting again this Sunday at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s GottaGoat Farm on Green Mountain Road will be the weekly Goga (goat yoga) classes.

Three years ago the couple, who are also very much into animal rescue, happened to see on the internet the unlikely combination (although not to them) of how successful goats and yoga could be.

“We found quite a few people were interested, they came out and had just a ton of fun with all the little baby goats running around,” said Cindy. “Just being able to share the experience of being around the goats combined with the yoga component is something people certainly enjoy. People enjoy having yoga in their lives and we enjoy having the goats in our lives so just putting them together became a really cool way of interacting with people.”

And while the goats can be a bit of a disruption when it comes to yoga, Campbell believes the animals presence only adds to the experience.

“Yes there are a lot of distractions, especially when people want to stop and get a picture of their friend who has goat standing on them but that’s all part of the fun,” she said.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/goga-goat-yoga-tickets-61203518371 which also lists a number of important details concerning the visit and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/GottaGoat

As well, Cindy can be reached at cindy@gottagoat.com or 250-493-4065.

Classes are scheduled for most Sundays from now until September and run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

