‘God, I love aviation’: KF Aerospace breaks ground for future Kelowna aviation centre

On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Fifty-one years ago, 24-year-old Barry Lapointe had $7,000 in his pocket and a dream.

Since starting Kelowna Flightcraft Ltd. all those years ago, that dream has propelled him and his company forward. KF Aerospace is now the leading Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company in Canada.

Now, the aviation company is celebrating another milestone. On the anniversary of their 51st birthday (March 25), the company broke ground at the future site of the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence.

“It is a special day … We’ve come a long ways from 1970. And now, as I look back, you know there are a thousand stories to be told in this airport and the Okanagan area. And the whole purpose of this centre of excellence was to bring that history forward,” said Lapointe at the groundbreaking.

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)

The not-for-profit centre, which is expected to be completed by 2022, will serve as not only an exhibition space but also an airfield viewing gallery, cafeteria area and conference rooms, equipped to host public tours and educational programs.

Located beside Kelowna International Airport, off Airport Way, the centre will promote the legacy of aerospace in the Okanagan and the importance of the industry to the region.

What’s more, the inspiration for the design of the 17,222 square foot centre draws heavily from aeronautical wing design; it will be shaped like an airplane.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran congratulated the company on the project.

“I want to… thank Barry for this incredible gift to our community. What an amazing investment for people like my son and others who are going to benefit greatly by this and be inspired by it,” said Basran.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) director Sam Samaddar spoke of the long relationship between the airport and KF Aerospace. He says the centre for excellence will become a premier destination for the community and visitors.

“It will be the intersection for aviation enthusiasts, the celebration of aerospace in the Okanagan, and an iconic destination for conferences and conventions in supporting our tourism industry,” Samaddar said.

Echoing a phrase Lapointe once said years ago when they first met, Samaddar exclaimed, “God, I love aviation.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 numbers drop after weeks of increasing

READ MORE: Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ship still stuck in Suez Canal as backlog grows to 150 other ships
Next story
Vaccine distribution ramping up as 11% of Canadians get first shots: Ottawa

Just Posted

Larry LaFond was the first to get his COVID-19 vaccine at the Sicamous community clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous residents pleased with local clinic offering COVID vaccines

The clinic offers vaccines to residents 60 and older. Some have had difficulty booking.

Interior Health is setting up opportunities for all adults in several rural Shuswap communities to get vaccinated in April. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Small Shuswap communities to get vaccine clinics in April

All adults living in Chase and the North Shuswap will be able to get their first dose next month.

The highly popular MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will be open in the summer for day camps and family getaways, all COVID-safe. (Photo submitted)
Okanagan camp to run this summer

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will feature day camps and family getaways

Only a few RCMP vehicles could be seen on the Sagmoen property on Nov. 8, 2017, just before police announced they were leaving the farm but not ending their investigation. (File photo)
Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

North Okanagan man to enter plea April 8

Salmon Arm firefighter Steve St. Denis, who looks after fire prevention for the fire department, has led the plan to provide fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to people who are living rough in the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
People living rough in Salmon Arm to receive fire extinguishers, smoke detectors

Fire department, social service agencies want to keep people and property safe after fires in camps

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

A non-medical cannabis retail store has been proposed for 13219 Victoria Rd. N., Summerland. The proposal has received support from Summerland council. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council approves downtown cannabis store

School board voices opposition to store location

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More reports of stranger approaching children in Kelowna prompt investigation

Kelowna RCMP said they received another report of a man following children

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Most Read