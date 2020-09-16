Brad “Gunzy” Green. (Contributed)

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

Family and friends of the motorcyclist involved in a serious collision in Kelowna on Tuesday have created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs while the man recovers.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green. According to an eye witness, a truck was making a left turn onto Lambert Avenue from Clifton Road when Green collided with the side of the truck heading northbound.

READ MORE: Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

Green suffered multiple injuries, including two broken arms and a broken pelvis. He is currently in an induced coma, according to his friend Colin Carrier who organized the GoFundMe page.

“He’s got a long road of healing in front of him,” said Carrier.

“He and his son have just moved into a new place and he was working two jobs to keep The two of them comfortable. He’s going to be recuperating for quite a while and he’s going to need everyone’s help. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help cover costs while Gunzy overcomes this horrible situation.”

To donate to the ‘GoFundMe’ page, click here.

READ MORE: Little White Mountain wildfire burning out of control southeast of Kelowna

