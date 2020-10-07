GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Residents heartbroken over the loss of a landmark Rutland restaurant have started an online fundraiser to get the business back up and running as soon as possible.

Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna, a restaurant that had been serving the community for more than 50 years, was ravaged by fire on Tuesday evening, causing severe structural damage. Crews were still battling the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Wednesday, with a goal to raise $7,500 to help owners Mike and Chris Koutsantonis through the tough time.

“This is for anyone who loves to eat at this well know establishment and wants them to get back up and running again as soon as possible,” reads the fundraiser’s webpage.

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family.

Wednesday morning, Koutsantonis told the Capital News he wants to rebuild and continue the family business, but how or when that will be, it’s still too early to tell.

