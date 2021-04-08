(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)

GoFundMe launched for two Kelowna men after home damaged by construction fire

‘Brendan and Carson’s Fire Recovery Fund’ is hoping to raise $10,000

A GoFundMe recovery fund has been launched for two Kelowna men whose townhouse complex was damaged by a fire that ravaged a neighbouring Glenmore Road construction site earlier this week.

The “Brendan and Carson’s Fire Recovery Fund” is hoping to raise $10,000 for Branden Harkin and Carson Judd to cover the damage costs caused by the fire.

“All said and done, well over $10,000 dollars in damage to just personal items without insurance to cover their loss,” wrote campaign organizer Eric Wilson. “With the building only being only a few months old, there wasn’t any money in the strata unit either, so all the units have to pay an additional $10,000 in damages to cover that cost.”

An evacuation order remains in effect for properties within a 300-foot radius of the site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue due to a crane that “poses a potential risk if it has been structurally compromised or damaged.”

According to Wilson, Harkin and Judd have two weeks to pay back the strata fund, with the money raised “would have the biggest impact for them” for paying back those fees.

“We’d like to do our best to raise $10,000 to at least put a dent in the recovery of the damages to help Branden Harkin and Carson Judd,” said Wilson. “We have a strong community here in Kelowna, and we are confident we can help them through these though [sic] times.”

The recovery fund campaign can be viewed here.

