GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)

A Vernon family is grateful for community support as they try to get a diagnosis on one of their twin sons.

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin are the parents of Acadion and Chiron, and as they grew, the parents noticed Chiron wasn’t reaching milestones at the same rate as his brother. They also noticed some repetitive behaviour and that his eyes weren’t working well together.

Because of COVID, assessments for Chiron had to wait. That was until last week when the family was able to see an optometrist who believes there’s an issue with Chiron’s optic nerve, and he would need to see a pediatrician as soon as possible.

“They were able to see one a few days later who told them Chiron needs an emergency MRI at BC Children’s Hospital so that the pediatric neurologist could be involved,” said Michelle’s mother, Jacquie, on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

At this point, the doctor and optometrist suspect optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition in which one or both optic nerves don’t form right. Often children with this condition have minor delays in reaching milestones to more serious cognitive impairments. There are several therapies that are able to offset this condition including vision therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physiotherapy, and hormone therapy.

Kevin is the family’s sole provider and has to take time off work for Chiron’s appointments to be the driver and to take care of Acadion while Michelle is with Chiron.

That’s part of the reason the GoFundMe campaign was started.

“We are starting this GoFundMe to get a headstart in case we need financial backup due to a long stay in Vancouver or just to make up for the lost wages in the next few weeks while we get Chiron connected to support,” wrote Michelle. “Any and all extra will go to specialists and programs that aren’t covered to make sure that Chiron gets the best start in life possible.”

The family’s hotel in the Lower Mainland is paid for through a family residency program. Michelle understands people are struggling during this time of a pandemic and any donation or even sharing their story would be great.

“We are all trying to stay as positive as we can,” she said. “We do have waves of anxiety and sadness especially of the unknown but we are grateful that we are finally being connected to resources. We are hoping for the best with the MRI and it will ease our hearts and minds to have some answers.”

As of Sunday night, March 21, nearly $1,300 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

