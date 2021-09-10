Gofundme launched for victims of fire in Revelstoke

The four tenants are now homeless and lost all of their belongings

A gofundme has been launched for the tenants of the house that was destroyed in a fire, one of which is former Revelstoke Review reporter Tim van der Krogt.

He and his three roommates, Chris, Jules and Will lost everything in the fire that Steve DeRousie, fire chief, said was an accident.

“We are just happy that the fire department was able to keep it from spreading to our neighbours homes,” van der Krogt said, on behalf of his house mates.

Ryan Collins launched the gofundme Sept. 10, hoping to raise $10,000 for the displaced tenants who not only have to find a new home but also have to replace their belongings, which included a substantial amount of outdoor gear.

To make a donation go to gofundme.com/f/moss-street-house-fire-relief

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9, the mobile home was engulfed when they arrived at the scene.

