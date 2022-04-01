GoFundMe page launched following sudden death of Salmon Arm man

Friend raising funds to help man’s children deal with expenses as they grieve their father

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist the children of Michael Yuill from Salmon Arm who died recently. (Photo contributed)

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the children of Michael Yuill from Salmon Arm.

A friend of the family, Cherene Lamond-Colby, explained she is opening the fundraiser because Yuill’s children, Zack and Rebecca, are not only left dealing with the grief of losing their father, but with financial strain.

“As many of you are now finding out, on March 23, 2022, a man with a familiar Salmon Arm face that we all knew and loved, known as ‘Big Mike,’ passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.”

She said Zack has to move out of the residence where he lived with his dad, and the place must be cleared out.

“A considerable amount of work and fuel will be needed to empty out Mikes’s residence and move Zack. Help will also be needed to cover the costs for things that won’t be covered by the small-government aid that is given in times like these. There will be a viewing on a date yet to be determined, with other costs associated. The kids want to put together a celebration of life as well and this will also be helpful with that,” Lamond-Colby explained on the GoFundMe page.

She said their mom and family have helped with cost relief but more will be needed.

“Mike was a generous man. Many knew him from the ‘Bar days’ working at Live Wire, Outlaw’s and Off the Beat Pub & Lounge. I will always remember him as the only person I know who could rock a Shrek costume as good as he did. Michael was also known for his time spent with Heaven Sent Satellite and was a very well recognized member for Salmon Arm Security. A good guy that watched out for many. He will be missed by us all.”

Lamond-Colby asked that people help with anything they can offer to help ease the financial burden for Yuill’s kids.

“They are not in a financial situation themselves to be able to cover these costs. If there are still remaining funds, I ask that the family chooses a charity they think their dad would have supported.”

The GoFundMe page can be found under Mike Yuill Memorial Aid And Unforseen Expenses.

If you would prefer to donate directly via email transfer, the following email address goes directly to Rebecca: Mike-Yuill-Memorial@hotmail.com

Read more: Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival welcomes stellar cast of presenters

Read more: Picking favourites: Residents asked to weigh in on which projects Salmon Arm should prioritize

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmfundraiserShuswap