Ranjanbir Singh Gill was one of three people who died in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3. (Screenshot of GoFundMe page)

GoFundMe set up for victim of fiery truck collision on Highway 3

Ranjanbir Singh Gill was one of three people who died

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim in a tragic crash that happened west of Princeton on Friday, Nov. 26.

Ranjanbir Singh Gill was one of three people who died in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3. According to the RCMP, two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

Gill came to Canada with his parents in 2018. He died in Princeton General Hospital due to internal fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to the GoFundMe page. He was only 22-years-old.

“Please donate as much as you can to help his parents to say goodbye to their beloved son for the last time,” wrote Gill’s brother-in-law Sukhjinder Singh.

To donate to Gill’s GoFundMe, you can visit the fundraising page here.

READ MORE: Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfundraiserfundraising

Previous story
B.C. sets $10 fee for non-personal public information requests
Next story
Canada attends emergency G7 health meeting on Omicron variant

Just Posted

Barb Keehn, a former Merritt resident and the receptionist at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, will be welcoming evacuees to the centre from Nov. 29 until supplies last, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, to pick up free games, books and stuffies donated by students in School District 83. (Photo contributed)
Students in North Okanagan-Shuswap donate games, books, stuffies for evacuees

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)
Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

City of Salmon Arm questioned on whether the proposed expansion of the sewage treatment plant would withstand flooding. (File photo)
Resident questions Salmon Arm council after Merritt’s sewage treatment plant floods

The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood