Fire ripped through a residential unit at the Maples on Maple Street in Penticton, leaving residents homeless. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

GoFundMe set up for victims of Penticton fire

The Large family lost everything they owned in the blaze

A GoFundMe has been opened for victims of Tuesday’s fire at the Maples rental complex in Penticton.

The blaze at the three-storey multiplex was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday (June 29) and affected four, three-storey attached homes.

The Large family, and their roommate, lost all they owned in the fire.

Speaking to Kevin Large as the fire department brought the blaze under control, he said he and his family had made it out safely but now had no belongings left but the clothes on their backs.

“I could see the whole roof is gone where my bedroom is… everything, everything is gone,” Large said.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, $1,975 had been raised through the Help Mep, Jewellz, Myshala and family GoFundMe.

The fire quickly spread through the building before firefighters were able to extinguish it about an hour after it first broke out.

READ MORE: “Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

