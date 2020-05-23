RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

The RCMP in Golden are hoping to speak with an unidentified Good Samaritan who may have saved lives by alerting the occupants of a home to an early-morning house fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on May 21, the Golden RCMP were called to assist the Golden Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire in the 1300-block of 10th Street South.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the blaze, largely due to the quick-thinking actions of an unknown citizen, who noticed the house fire and alerted the occupants of the home,” said Sgt. Betty Watson, who commands the Golden RCMP detachment.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

The Golden RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person who spotted the blaze and alerted the occupants. Investigators want to speak with the Good Samaritan. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

