Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Ice is the culprit behind a Friday morning crash that had one person airlifted to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision just before 8 a.m. on Commonage Road and Bailey Road, just south of Vernon.

A single vehicle was travelling north bound on Commonage, when it hit some black ice, causing the vehicle to go off road and into a ditch. A Good Samaritan stopped to render assistance to the driver, however just minutes later, another vehicle travelling north bound hit the same patch of black ice, causing that vehicle to go into the ditch, where it struck both the Samaritan and the driver of the first vehicle.

“Both the driver and good Samaritan were out of their vehicles at the time, when the second vehicle hit black ice, causing it to strike both who were standing roadside,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The second vehicle clipped the Samaritan, causing only minor injury, however struck the driver of the first vehicle sending them to hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Commonage Road was closed for a short period of time to allow for emergency personnel to work and Air Ambulance to land, however has since be re-opened. Road crews are now on scene for sanding.

Investigators have concluded the incident was due to road conditions, therefore no charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are being considered at this time.

