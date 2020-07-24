Good Samaritan on motorcycle stops assault in Coldstream

One 49-year-old Vernon man arrested after alleged assault on woman

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an incident on Westkal Road in Coldstream July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

A 49-year-old Vernon man was arrested after a Good Samaritan stopped an assault on a woman Thursday afternoon near Kal Beach in Coldstream.

A motorcyclist saw a man allegedly assaulting a woman and quickly stopped to help.

“Upon intervening, the Good Samaritan found himself in an altercation with the suspect male, resulting in minor injuries to both parties,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said July 24.

Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and extra measures were taken when they learned a machete was seen.

Several police vehicles arrived to the scene on Westkal Road and two men and one woman were identified as being involved. All parties were spoken to, RCMP said.

No weapons were pulled out during the confrontation, but one man was in possession of a machete.

The woman, who was with the man, was assessed and was uninjured as a result of the alleged assault.

The 49-year-old man from Vernon was arrested on two counts of assault and is scheduled to appear before the court on a future date.

