Cst. Mark Tataryn fighting a forest fire near Highway 1 and Forde Station Rd west of Golden, BC. (Golden RCMP)

Good Samaritans and first responders stop forest fire near Golden

The incident occurred on Aug. 16

A fire sparked by a tree that fell on powerlines near Golden earlier this week may have caused serious damage if it wasn’t for the quick thinking and heroic actions of Good Samaritans and first responders.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Golden RCMP BC Highway Patrol Cst. Mark Tataryn was driving down the highway near Golden when he spotted something unusual.

Cst. Tataryn noticed a small brush fire burning on the north bank of Highway 1 near Station Rd. The fire was beginning to engulf large trees, and the constable, who had multiple fire extinguishers in his police vehicle, jumped into action.

Cst. Tataryn, alongside police officers who were called to the scene and other travellers who stopped to help, began fighting the flame.

Then, a Kootenay Pumping truck that was travelling down the road stopped and lent its pump and water lines to the cause. Cst. Tataryn and company managed to get the fire down to a manageable size before the Golden Fire Department arrived.

The Golden Fire Department, Nicholson Fire Department, and BC Wildfire Services fought the fire, and by 8 p.m., it was extinguished.

Without the quick thinking of Cst. Tataryn and staff from Kootenay Pumping, the outcome could have been devastating for the community said Corporal Lucas Sovio with the Golden-Field RCMP in a press release. A special thank you to all of the local residents, passersby and first responders who helped fight the fire. Rob Ford, Mike Faucet, Brady Hubert, Robert Cowan, and others whose names we did not get, were amongst those Good Samaritans who stopped to lend a hand.

Cpl. Sovio added that if the fire hadn’t been dealt with quickly, it could have led to an evacuation of the Blaeberry area.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort closes due to weather, smoke

READ MORE: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens its doors to a new exhibition

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice
Next story
Stranded fish due to low creeks turns up Armstrong water restrictions

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice