Justice Minister David Lametti anounces the funding. (Patrick Doyle/Toronto Star)

Government dedicates $5 million to address workplace sexual harassment

Four organizations in B.C. will split the stipend

The Government of Canada has announced over $5 million in funding will be allocated to B.C. organizations that work to address sexual harassment in the workplace.

David Lametti, justice minister and attorney general of Canada declared that nearly $5.3 million will be split between four B.C. organizations: Migrant Workers Centre BC Society, Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society, Community Legal Assistance Society and the Ending Ciolence Association of British Columbia.

“Workplace sexual harassment is simply unacceptable,” said Minister Lametti. “It is crucial to fill the gaps in legal information and resources to support individuals who bravely come forward with complaints.”

The goal of this funding is to improve access to justice for individuals who experience sexual harassment in their workplace.

Some of the initiatives will include outreach programs to better inform workers, teach them what their rights are as a worker, and how to access help.

“We know that migrant workers and other newcomers to Canada are often working in low-paying precarious jobs, and that women in these jobs are more prone to workplace sexual harassment,” said Natalie Drolet, Migrant Workers executive director. “Since #MeToo began, we have seen an increase in the number of migrant workers stepping forward to seek our services.”

The announcement is part of the overall $50 million government has set aside in the 2018 budget committed to addressing sexual harassment over the next five years.

