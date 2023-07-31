The Director of Civil Forfeiture is going to court to keep hold of $160,000 seized by RCMP from a Penticton couple. (Black Press File Photo)

The Director of Civil Forfeiture is going to court to keep hold of $160,000 seized by RCMP from a Penticton couple. (Black Press File Photo)

Government files to claim $160K cash and drugs seized from Penticton house

No criminal charges have been filed, according to court records

The provincial government is going to court to keep $160,000 and a large amount of drugs including three kilograms of cocaine seized from a Penticton house in 2022.

The Director of Civil Forfeiture filed the case in Victoria on July 27 against Davie and Anna Parillo claiming the money to be the proceeds of criminal activity, however, neither of the two have been charged, according to court records.

The claim states that $163,380 in cash was found bundled in various denominations by elastic bands.

The cash and the drugs, including three one-kilo bricks of cocaine and 21 ounces of psilocybin, were allegedly found in backpacks inside the Pirillos’ Wiltse Drive home when RCMP raided it on Oct. 14, 2022.

The RCMP also allegedly found a radio jammer, which is illegal under the Radiocommunications Act, and a record of transactions including sales, collections and debts. The records were found in a backpack along with personal identification belonging to Davie and Anna according to the claim.

The director has claimed that the money is allegedly from the proceeds of and used for unlawful activities, namely the trafficking of controlled substances.

Under the Civil Forfeiture Act, proof that cash, with a total value greater than $10,000, was found in proximity to a controlled substance and/or bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices is proof, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, that the cash is proceeds of unlawful activity.

No response has yet been filed to the claim and none of the claims have been proven in court. There have been no criminal charges laid against Davie and Anna Parillo regarding this seizure, as of yet.

