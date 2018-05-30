B.C. boy, 9, on bike dies after collision with semi truck

Counselors are on site to help students at Raft River Elementary School, principal said

The community that surrounds a Clearwater elementary school is grappling with the death of a nine-year-old boy after he collided with a semi truck while riding his bike Tuesday morning.

Clearwater RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that the boy, a Grade 3 student at Raft River Elementary School, was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Park Drive and Cleawater Village Road when it he was unable to slow down his bicycle.

He went off the road and collided with a semi truck which was travelling south west on Clearwater Village Road, police said.

Several witnesses, including an off-duty RCMP officer, gave first aid to the boy, who was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a post on Raft River Elementary School’s website, principal Lori Bradstock said counsellors will be on hand for students Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students and extend our sincere condolences to the family,” she said.

She said details of the incident were being shared with students Wednesday morning.

Clearwater RCMP said an investigation by the detachment and BC Coroners Service is underway.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax
Next story
Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Just Posted

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

Kangaroo Creek Farm looking to move

Lake Country - The farm has its sights on Old Vernon Road

Experience in wheelchair opens eyes to access concerns

Patrick Ryley points out deficiencies at public facilities, stirs debate on pride crosswalk

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Star Gazing: Magnetic storms, power outages and other disruptions

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. boy, 9, on bike dies after collision with semi truck

Counselors are on site to help students at Raft River Elementary School, principal said

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Most Read