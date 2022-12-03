Jan. 16, hearing in Kelowna involving Grand Forks RCMP officer

Grand Forks mountie faces hearing in Kelowna for allegations of violating RCMP Code of Conduct

Constable Corey Flodell is facing five allegations of breaching the Code of Conduct

A hearing will be held in Kelowna for a mountie accused of breaking the RCMP Code of Conduct.

On Jan. 16, Grand Forks Constable Corey Flodell will undergo a hearing for five allegations relating to section 2.1 of the Code which states that “members treat every person with respect and courtesy and do not engage in discrimination or harassment.”

Sergeant Sgt. Kris Clark told Capital News that Flodell is suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continual assessment.

Clark said that the allegations are regarding discourtesy and discreditable conduct under the RCMP Act.

The online schedule says that the hearing will occur at 9 a.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Kelowna.

Grand Forks officers declined to comment on any details of the hearing at this time.

READ MORE: “Imperfect but reasonable”: judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault

READ MORE: Healthcare workers with psychopathic tendencies less willing to help patients in pain: UBCO study

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP will be out ‘in full force’ for Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. company shovels driveways to collect donations for 4-year-old cancer victim

Just Posted

Crystal Hedlund (left) and Erica Beck with a van packed full of Christmas hamper gifts for sponsored families located in and around Vernon, Dec. 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap baker fulfilling Christmas wishlists for families in need

The Salvation Army’s former Lighthouse Shelter will be home to the Cafe at the Lighthouse come Monday, Dec. 5, a warming centre that will offer coffee, sandwiches and doughnuts as well as a place to shower and do laundry. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
People without homes in Salmon Arm to get relief from cold with Salvation Army Café

The current age restriction bylaws strata councils had the authority to impose on potential renters have been lifted by the provincial government on the premise of expanding the rental vacancy opportunities across the province. (Contributed)
Okanagan strata councils seek how to maintain rental controls

Vaseux Lake is ready for use again thanks to the return of the milfoil harvester for the first time in 30 years. (Photo- Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association)
UBC Okanagan study to investigate where Eurasian watermilfoil occurs in lakes