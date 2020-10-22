Grandfather accused of using grandchild to make child porn residing in Salmon Arm area

66-year-old’s offences alleged to have taken place in Kamloops

By Tim Petruk

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops grandfather is facing a number of sex-related charges, including an allegation he made child pornography with his own grandchild over a period spanning three years.

The 66-year-old man’s identity is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication of any details that could identify his grandchild.

The man is facing one count each of making child pornography, possessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching of a person younger than 16.

According to court documents, the offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and April 2020.

The man is free on bail and is due in court next week for an application to vary his conditions. During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday (Oct. 22), court heard he is looking for permission to have contact with his grandchildren while awaiting trial.

Other bail conditions imposed on the man prevent him from possessing any device capable of recording images and require him to stay away from schools and parks or anywhere else children might be present The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops, but the man is living in the Salmon Arm area while on bail.

The grandfather has indicated he intends to plead not guilty and has elected trial by a judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.

His application to vary his bail conditions is slated to take place on Monday, Oct. 26.

