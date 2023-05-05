A scam targeting seniors is once again hitting the phone lines in Kelowna. (Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

A scam targeting seniors is once again hitting the phone lines in Kelowna. (Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

‘Grandparent scam’ lies to Kelowna seniors about loved ones being in custody

RCMP received 12 complaint calls of fraud in one day

Kelowna RCMP are warning seniors to be wary if they receive a call about their grandchild being in custody.

Police received 12 calls on May 4 complaining about what they call a ‘grandparent scam’, where seniors are told they will have to pay a large sum of money for their grandchild to be released from jail.

“These types of calls far to often target seniors in our community,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “We encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police.”

RCMP say that the caller will sometimes even attempt to go to the victim’s home to collect the money, or try to agree at a mutual location.

The non-emergency line can be reached at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

READ MORE: T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMPScams

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
Next story
‘We are in a crisis’: Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Just For Kicks Dance Studio’s senior team, Animality, received a top score and a Shine Bright Award at the Shine Dance Festival held April 12-16 in Vernon. (Just For Kicks Dance Studio/Facebook photo)
Award-winning Salmon Arm dancers preparing for year-end recitals

Vernon Snowflakes pilots fly in formation as they approach the Salmon Arm Regional Airport. (Photo contributed)
Seasoned North Okanagan-Shuswap pilots maintain formation as the Vernon Snowflakes

Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service firefighters took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road on Aug. 9, 2021. (CSRD Fire Services)
Drought conditions contribute to summer wildfire concerns for Columbia-Shuswap

A grand opening celebration at the South Canoe Rob Nash Memorial Shelter is coming up on May 27, 2023. (File photo)
Grand opening celebration in Shuswap set for South Canoe Rob Nash Memorial Shelter