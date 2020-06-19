Grant gets Eagle Valley Transportation Society rolling again

The District of Sicamous gave the society $2,000 to install a Plexiglas barrier in their vehicle

The District of Sicamous is continuing their support for local organizations transitioning to the new reality under COVID-19.

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society, which provides rides free of charge to those in need, received some help from the district in paying for measures to keep drivers and passengers safe from the virus. The transportation society installed a Plexiglas barrier separating the front and back seats of their flagship electric vehicle.

The safety feature was payed for with help from a $2,000 grant from the district.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the barrier will allow the transportation society to resume transporting passengers by the end of the month. The society had been staying busy despite being unable to transport passengers; their volunteer drivers delivered meals to those in need while people were being advised to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



