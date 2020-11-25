Grant sought for Secwepemc Landmark Project

An project to include Secwepemc history at parks and trailheads in the region is up for an influx of cash if a government grant is approved.

At its Nov. 19 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved an application to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, a B.C. government program aimed at supporting economic resilience, tourism and heritage in communities.

The project the grant will assist the ongoing Secwepemc Landmarks Project. The grant application will be for a maximum of $290,547.

Read More: Shuswap food banks will benefit from online Holiday Train show

Read More: City of Salmon Arm erects fence around plaza so people can’t camp there

The landmark project is being overseen by the Shuswap Trail Alliance and Shuswap Tourism, and is described by its partners as creating awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory through a series of landmarks or sculptures situated at key, highly visited areas, which portray Secwepemc location names, culture and stories throughout the Shuswap lakes region.

As well, a series of signposts will be placed at trailheads throughout the Shuswap.

Funding to start the project had already been received through the province’s Rural Dividend Fund which was cancelled in late 2019.

The major landmark sculptures will be fitted with viewing portals pointing towards physical landmarks and historical locations and providing information about them.

“These Landmarks and trailhead signs will be created to increase awareness of the Secwepemc language, culture and stories, and act as a foundation on which to grow the Secwepemc Tourism Strategy,” a report from CSRD staff reads.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nations