Grants buoy new Enderby and Vernon pools

Design drawings for a new Enderby outdoor pool. (City of Enderby) Vernon’s popular Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park will be getting a complete makeover. (Morning Star file photo) The Enderby Lions Pool in Barnes Park has been serving the communities since the 1950s. (City of Enderby - photo) Design drawings for a new Enderby outdoor pool. (City of Enderby) Lakeview Park wading pool. (Conceptual drawing) Visions of a new pool in Enderby are finally becomming a reality thanks to $5 million in funding. (Enderby illustration)

Summer is about to get a lot cooler in the North Okanagan.

Two outdoor recreation projects will surface sooner thanks to government funding announced Monday, April 11.

Enderby’s leaking pool will be replaced with a new Barnes Park facility including a five-lane lap pool, lazy river, hot tub and more. Vernon’s aging Peanut Pool will be replaced with a new Lakeview Park splash pad, wading pool with level entry and amenity building.

“It’s going to be great for the community,” Enderby Mayor Greg McCune said, after a reporter broke the good news of $5 million in funds coming from the federal and provincial governments.

Vernon’s new pool and splash area has been granted more than $2.5 million in funds.

While both of the existing pools are overdue for overhauls, McCune said they struggle every year just to get the Enderby pool to run.

“Our old pool has been on its last life for about 15 years,” said McCune of the Lions Club pool which was built in the 1950s. “We’ll try to get another year out of our old pool and hopefully start to build maybe this spring.”

Not only does the pool leak water, but the odd time ground water seeps into the pool.

Working with the Splatsin First Nation, Enderby submitted a grant for the pool replacement two years ago and has been patiently waiting to hear the results.

McCune had to look at his calendar to make sure it wasn’t April 1 when he heard the good news.

He’s looking forward to seeing the amenity come to life for the community.

”It’s got some great features, like that leisure floating area, it’s accessible by wheelchair, has change rooms and the whole bit, plus a fitness area attached.”

The two local pools are some of the 57 recreation projects being funded across B.C.

