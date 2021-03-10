Grants now available for Shuswap community projects

The Shuswap Community Foundation is now accepting applications for Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants of up to $350 for projects that help strengthen the community. (Shuswap Community Foundation image)

The Shuswap Community Foundation is once again making grant funding available for community-minded projects.

Applications are being accepted for Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants of up to $350 for projects that help strengthen the community by bringing people together (while practising physical distancing requirements), sharing skills and knowledge, celebrating diversity and increasing people’s sense of belonging.

The funding is provided by the Shuswap Community Foundation (SFC) through a partnership with The Vancouver Foundation and Downtown Salmon Arm.

According to the SFC, projects can include such things as art workshops to block parties, neighbourhood beautification and habitat restoration – anything in compliance with the provincial health regulations.

“When people feel a sense of connection and belonging to their neighbourhood, they are more likely to be engaged in activities that make it a better place to live,” commented SFC manager Roger Parenteau.

For more information on the Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants program, and to apply online, visit www.shuswapfoundation.ca, or email admin@shuswapfoundation.ca.

#Salmon Arm