Fire near Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops (Image/@Jonathan_bc)

Grass fire burns out-of-control in Kamloops city limits

Traffic delays should be expected

  • Aug. 31, 2022 11:40 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops firefighters are attacking a growing blaze on a hillside across from Aberdeen Mall.

The fire is under the power line right-of-way off Cariboo Way, with firefighters staging in an empty lot next to the Kamloops Veterinary Hospital.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has asked that Hillside Way between Hillside Drive and Highway 1 be closed to traffic.

Traffic delays are expected as fire crews battle a blaze on Hillside Drive in Kamloops Aug. 31 (Google Maps)

Traffic delays are expected as fire crews battle a blaze on Hillside Drive in Kamloops Aug. 31 (Google Maps)

Kamloops RCMP is asking people to avoid the area of Hillside Drive from Notre Dame to Hillside Way.

Delays are to be expected.

A helicopter is also responding to the fire.

~With files from Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews put out fireworks-caused blaze in Rutland

Breaking NewsfireKamloops

Previous story
Missing Vernon man sought by RCMP
Next story
B.C. sets 13 single-day temperature records as heat wave comes for south coast

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

First Community of Salmon Arm has announced it will begin hosting a free weekly lunch on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Sept. 21, 2022. (File photo)
New free weekly lunch to be offered at Salmon Arm church

From left, Carole Gillis, Rosemary Gillis, Carole’s daughter Portia Comrie and, at back, Carole’s partner David Comrie. (Photo contributed)
Celista farm recognized for century-long commitment to agriculture

Dairy cattle graze on pasture. (File photo)
Dairy families in North Okanagan-Shuswap suffering after tragic collision