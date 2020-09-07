Grass fire sparked by vehicle blaze near Vernon

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

All the occupants of the burning vehicle got out safely before crews were called to the area.

Those travelling between Vernon and Kelowna will see the smoke as they pass through the highway.

No structures appear to be in danger.

A vehicle fire has sparked a grass fire just south of Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews are on scene of the blaze on Westridge Road, off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay.

Foresty crews have been called into action.

More details to come.

