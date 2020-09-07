Grass fire sparked by vehicle blaze near Vernon

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

All the occupants of the burning vehicle got out safely before crews were called to the area.

Those travelling between Vernon and Kelowna will see the smoke as they pass through the highway.

No structures appear to be in danger.

——

A vehicle fire has sparked a grass fire just south of Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews are on scene of the blaze on Westridge Road, off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay.

Foresty crews have been called into action.

More details to come.

READ MORE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta doctors want safer workplace after killing of physician in Red Deer clinic
Next story
Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Just Posted

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

Ten songs to remind you what Labour Day is actually about

Labour Day is more than just a day off, here are some popular songs that explain why

Concerns voiced over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking, states staff shortages and COVID-19 contributing to waits

Flags fly at half-mast at Salmon Arm Law Courts to honour former judge

Tributes to former top B.C. judge describe him as an advocate for universal access to justice

Environment Canada issues strong wind alert for Okanagan Valley

A strong ridge of high pressure could bring in winds of up to 60 km/h

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Grass fire sparked by vehicle blaze near Vernon

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

Four days after it was discovered, the fire remains under investigation, but suspected person caused

Obsolete COVID-19 information continues to circulate in Okanagan

Province now recommends use of non-medical face masks to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan’s own Vasek out of open

Pospisil beaten by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in US Open tennis tournament

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

UPDATE: Okanagan fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Most Read