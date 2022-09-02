Vernon firefighters were quick to douse a grass fire in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Grass fire sparked near Vernon arena

Firefighters responding to wildland blaze, no structures threatened

Update: 12:50 p.m.

Firefighters doused a slow-burning grass fire in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene at 10:53 a.m. They found a slow-moving grass fire that was approximately 60 feet by 80 feet in size. The fire posed no risk to structures or vehicles and was quickly extinguished.

No one was around when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended the scene.

After an initial investigation, no immediate cause of the fire was found.

Original:

Firefighters were quick to knock down a fire burning in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place.

Several reports of smoke were called in shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had to cut the lock on a gate north of the parking lot to get into a vacant area of land.

Crews reported a 60-by-80-foot blaze burning in the grass by the creek with no structures threatened.

Within minutes firefighters had doused the blaze.

RCMP was also called to investigate the fire.

There is currently a fire ban in place within City of Vernon limits.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 5 wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire human-caused

READ MORE: Vernon and North Okanagan area extending fire ban

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newsfirefire banVernon

 

RCMP were also called to investigate Friday's grass fire. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital launches pet therapy program tailor-made for health-care staff
Next story
Omicron vaccine available to most in B.C. by end of October, say Dix and Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

A couple enjoys the sunset on Okanagan Lake by the Sicamous. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
August was the Okanagan’s warmest month ever, September to be a ‘mixed bag’

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)
Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

The City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District hosted the British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association conference in May 2022. (CSRD photo)
South Shuswap First Responders in desperate need of volunteers

Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle for seven days after driver arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 for travelling at twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (File photo)
Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle