(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

White smoke was seen around 2:30 on Monday afternoon

A grass fire was sparked near Peter Greer Elementary School on May 8, prompting a significant emergency response.

Crews were called to the scene just around the time of the final bell at 2:30p.m., for white smoke at the south end of Sherman Drive.

Three firetrucks, two cruisers and an ambulance all attended, and had the fire controlled and the smoke dissipated by 2:50p.m.

The fire was fully out by 3p.m. The cause is under investigation.

READ MORE: Better to be prepared: Central Okanagan residents urged to make emergency plan

READ MORE: Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaLake Country

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire on the landscape: ʔaq̓am prescribed burn puts Ktunaxa knowledge into practice
Next story
Remembering the fallen at V.E. Day service in Kelowna

Just Posted

Shuswap Pipes N’ Drums members pose for a group photo at the 45th annual Spring Fling hosted this year by the Kelowna Pipe Band on May 6, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Pipes N’ Drums top competition at Kelowna Spring Fling

Renowned Salmon Arm wildlife artist Valerie Rogers was honoured to find her award-winning painting of a chinook salmon on the cover of BC Outdoors magazine. (Photo contributed)
‘Not cover of the Rolling Stone but…’: Salmon Arm wildlife artist thrilled with magazine

A liquor licence change is proposed for the Canooligan Lake Lounge at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (Observer file photo)
Live music and dancing on tap for new Canooligan Lake Lounge near Salmon Arm

Acclaimed author C.C. Humphreys is one of the guests presenting at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which runs May 19-21 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. (C.C. Humphreys/Facebook image)
Bestselling author looks to ‘lovemaking’ to advance the plot at upcoming writers’ fest in Salmon Arm