(Photo: Graham O'leary/Facebook)

Grass fires spark in West Kelowna off Hwy. 97

Crews called to the scene around 12:30p.m. on July 24

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pair of grass fires near each other in West Kelowna on July 24.

Smoke was visible on the west side at around 12:30p.m. on Monday, in the area of Westside Road and Nancee Way.

Two firetrucks were used to battle the blazes. Westbound traffic on Hwy. 97 was slowed to one lane.

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Crews were still working on suppression as of 1p.m.

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

More to come.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
