Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

Fire sparked in Strathcona Park

  • Apr. 19, 2023 4:05 p.m.
  • News

Story via Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire in Strathcona Park, the West End of the city.

The blaze is burning on the hillside above the Summit Connector and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been reports of power outages, as well, with BC Hydro reporting almost 4,000 customers are without electricity.

As of 3:10 p.m., it appeared as though firefighters were getting a handle on the blaze, attacking it from homes above and from the West End street access below.

Kamloops Fire Rescue requested support from the BC Wildfire Service, which sent ground crews to the fire.

“Support has been requested. So, we do have some personnel on site supporting them, but they are the lead agency on that fire,” said Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

bcwildfirefirefightersKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP outhustle political opposition – combined – in donations
Next story
$42M coming to B.C.’s film, creative industry hit by pandemic challenges

Just Posted

As of April 1, 2023, Shuswap Lake was at record low of 344.772 metres. On April 4, when this photo was taken, the lake was at 344.793 metres. As of April 15, the lake measured at 344.883 metres. (File photo)
Shuswap Lake begins rise from record low, drought level a concern for wildfire risk

(File Photo)
Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

Vernon Vipers assistant captain Ayden Third (#3) battles with Salmon Arm Silverbacks winger Hayden Stavroff (#19) during BCHL action on Tuesday night from Kal Tire Place in Vernon (Lisa Mazurek Photo).
Salmon Arm’s Lavigne the hero in double OT victory over Vernon

In addition to being a guest speaker at this year’s Shuswap Youth Launch event on Thursday, April 27, Canadian poet and motivational speaker Wali Shah is scheduled for a public show at the Salmar Classic on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023. Tickets are available at salmartheatre.com. (Wali Shah/Facebook photo)
Motivational speaker Wali Shah scheduled for solo show in countdown to Shuswap Youth Launch

Pop-up banner image