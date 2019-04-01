Penticton Indian Band fire department truck.

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Three grassfires, including two within 43 minutes of each other, had the Penticton Indian Band fire department busy overnight.

Just as they were packing up from responding to a small grass fire at Green Mountain Road and Jack Road, the fire crew was dispatched to a second grassfire at Green Mountain Road and Marron Valley Road at 11:42 p.m. Then 43 minutes later a third call came in of a grassfire at the same road locations, but approximately three kilometres apart.

READ ALSO: Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as a reminder to be vigilant

“They were all in a remote locations and it is unknown how they started,” said Barry Phillip, the PIB fire chief. “They were all fairly small and it is dry out. Each fire was at a location where vehicles drive all the time.”

Last week the Oliver volunteer fire department said they responded to their second grassfire this month. Phillip said he is not surprised that calls of grassfires have started to come in.

“Honestly, it seems to start earlier and earlier every year,” said Phillip.

