Gratitude: Workers at Sicamous vaccine clinic thankful for gifts from community

Coffee and donuts have been much appreciated by the nurses and support staff

Sicamous residents have been showing their gratitude to staff at the community’s COVID-19 immunization clinic since vaccinations began late March.

Public Health Nurse Donna Helgeson said there are few opportunities for the nurses and other staff to take a break and leave the vaccination clinic, located at the Sicamous Seniors Centre, and so they have been enjoying the coffee, muffins and donuts that caring Sicamous residents have been dropping off for them.

Helgeson said they are grateful for the whole community, but particularly Jenna Robins, from Trilogy Solutions, who dropped off a variety of Tim Hortons food and beverages on April 1, and a woman named Cathy, who consistently brought coffee and hot chocolate over the first week of the vaccine clinic.

For more information about vaccine eligibility and to book an appointment, visit news.interiorhealth.ca or call 1-877-740-7747.


