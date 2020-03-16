(Black Press Media files)

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

The Great Canadian Gaming Corp. will shut down 10 casinos in B.C., the company announced Sunday.

The corporation operates the Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver, River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, Elements Casinos in Surrey, Chilliwack and Victoria, Casino Nanaimo, Bingo Esquimalt, Hastings Racecourse and Casino, and Chances in Maple Ridge and Dawson Creek.

In a statement, the corporation said although there have been no cases at its casinos, the suspension of operations is in the public’s best interest and B.C. climbs to at least 73 COVID-19 cases.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

In Photos: Classic sleds race in Malakwa

There was still enough snow on the ground for sledders young and old to have some fun races.

Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department respond to possible brushfire

Emergency crews were seen investigating a wooded area at the rear of the vacant lot.

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

Nearly 20 films to be shot in Okanagan through 2021

Okanagan Film Commission announces deal with Reel One Entertainment

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read