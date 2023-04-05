Greater Vernon has officially been marked the trails capital of B.C., the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Greater Vernon is now officially the trails capital of B.C.

The official mark recognizes the area’s extensive network of quality trails

With an abundance of places to hike and bike, Greater Vernon has carved out a unique designation.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in partnership with the Ribbins of Green Trails Society, has received word from the Canadian Registrar of Trademarks that they have been successful in officially marking Greater Vernon as B.C.’s trails capital.

In 2022, the designation was proposed to the RDNO board of directors to emphasize the multitude and quality of trails in the area. In a press release Wednesday, the RDNO says receiving the official mark through the Canadian Trademarks Act recognizes the contributions of many people, community groups, businesses and local governments to the vibrancy and diversity of local trail networks.

The title will also promote trail usage in the Greater Vernon area, the RDNO said.

“We are thrilled to see recognition of the years of hard work by volunteers, elected officials, business partners, and government staff to develop the extensive trail network in Greater Vernon,” said Kim Young, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society. “We hope this will encourage and support continued growth throughout the region for years to come.”

As part of advertising this new official mark, a committe led by the Ribbins of Green Trails Society has selected a brand and logo which will be added to trailhead signage and used digitally.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon seeks B.C. Trails Capital moniker

READ MORE: Grant supports section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Armstrong

Pop-up banner image