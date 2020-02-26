Mildred Lewis (front) enjoys a spin around Polson Park for her 100th birthday, courtesy of Cycling Without Age pilot Jim Wind, in 2019. Program organizers have purchased a second bike for Year 2, which will begin offering rides May 18. (Morning Star file photo)

Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

Special ‘trishaws’ saw 500 rides and 4,200 kilometres in debut year

As a doctor, Lauren Lypchuk has made people feel better from various illnesses and ailments.

But nothing has been more uplifting over the past quarter-century for the Vernon doctor and her husband, Ward Strong, than watching the success of the Cycling Without Age program the pair brought to the North Okanagan in 2019.

With the help of a specially built three-wheeled bicycle called a trishaw, which includes a front-passenger seat for two, Cycling Without Age is designed to give seniors free bike rides along such areas as the Okanagan Rail Trail, down to Okanagan Landing and through and around Polson Park.

“Everyone has the right to wind in their hair,” said Lypchuk, quoting the program’s motto. “The smiles on the peoples’ faces has been worth everything. This is one of the most heartwarming things I’ve ever done.”

READ MORE: Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

With a grant from Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Lypchuk and Strong were able to purchase a trishaw, then stored it at, and got insurance through, the late Jack Gareb at the Schubert Centre. New Schubert manager Shirley Higgins has picked up where Gareb left off and has offered continued support for the cycling program.

The duo trained more than 40 people to be “pilots,” the people who drive the bikes around the city.

“The first year was fantastic,” Lypchuk said. “We took 500 people on rides and put 4,200 kilometres on the bike. With Ward and a mechanic looking after, the bike is in great shape.

“Reaction to the program was great. We had plenty of smiles from the passengers, who waved whenever somebody honked a horn as they passed them on the bike.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon ready to wheel out special cycling program

The couple is planning for Year 2, which includes adding a second bike, purchased with help from another CFNO grant (waiting on its arrival).

Rides will begin on May 18 and, with two bikes now available, more pilots will be needed. An informational meeting will be held in March and training will begin in April. More information can be received by sending an email to cyclingwithoutage.vernon.bc@gmail.com.

Lypchuk has added a couple of more seniors residences to her list, which is where those who would like free rides sign up. There’s also a sign-up sheet at the Schubert Centre for those wishing rides who live independently or with family.

If you would like to support the program financially (or support the Schubert Centre as it continues to try and raise funds for needed repairs), you can make a donation at the centre. Any donation of $25 or more is eligible for a tax receipt.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer
Next story
Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Just Posted

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Janet Letendre, a Seventh-Day Adventist, was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bound for playoff showdown versus Victoria Grizzlies

Shuswap team tohave home-ice advantage to start the series

Salmon Arm man arrested after damaged safe found in truck

Forty year old facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property

On-leash plan for dogs at Salmon Arm cemetery evokes growl from pet owners

City staff to meet with dog owners to consider possible alternatives

Community comes together in pink to lift each other up

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs hosted a breakfast to honour the day

Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

Special ‘trishaws’ saw 500 rides and 4,200 kilometres in debut year

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

UPDATE: Firefighter injured in West Kelowna structure fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Most Read