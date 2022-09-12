Green Party MP for Kitchener Centre Mike Morrice rises in the House of Commons, Monday, November 29, 2021 in Ottawa. The two Green party MPs are threatening to leave the party and sit as independents if the leadership race is suspended, according to an internal email. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Green Party MP for Kitchener Centre Mike Morrice rises in the House of Commons, Monday, November 29, 2021 in Ottawa. The two Green party MPs are threatening to leave the party and sit as independents if the leadership race is suspended, according to an internal email. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Green Party MPs threaten to leave, sit as Independents if leadership race suspended

Party president Lorraine Rekmans resigned in a letter saying ‘there is no vision for a better future’

The two Green Party MPs have threatened to leave the party and sit as Independents if the leadership race is suspended, according to an internal email obtained by The Canadian Press.

Elizabeth May and Mike Morrice are raising concerns over the ongoing turmoil and conflict within the party.

An email sent to party brass from Morrice’s office Friday says suspending the race or carrying out proposed plans to close its office space would cause “irreversible damage,” adding that the Greens are at a crossroads.

Late last week, party president Lorraine Rekmans resigned in a letter that told members, “there is no vision for a better future.”

Morrice and four of the six leadership candidates recently issued a joint statement to condemn the misgendering of interim leader Amita Kuttner — who is transgender and nonbinary — in a party Zoom event, though they commended Rekmans for an immediate apology.

The Greens launched a leadership contest this summer to find a replacement for Annamie Paul, who resigned after a disappointing showing in the 2021 election.

RELATED: Elizabeth May takes team approach in comeback Green Party leadership bid

Federal PoliticsGreen Party

Previous story
From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?
Next story
Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Okanagan-Shuswap MPs pleased with Poilievre win

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

Work continues Sept. 8 on a long-awaited new sidewalk for Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm gets long-awaited sidewalk replacement

Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)
Curator digging up stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy for cemetery tour