A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Greenhow fire in North Okanagan continues to flare up

Firefighters still dousing hot spots at blaze north of Vernon

Crews continue to snuff out hot spots at the Greenhow Road fire, more than one week after it was extinguished.

“Every second day we send a crew up there to do a walk around,” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings said.

The fire was first sparked in the bush on Monday, July 12, above the north BX area.

While the blaze was put out, there have still been minor flareups that crews are monitoring.

“It can easily smoulder underground unobserved and it just pops up,” Cummings said. “A wind could catch something and start a fire.”

As long as firefighters continue to find signs of fire, they will continue to check on the site.

“If we go four or five days without finding anything then we’ll stop,” Cummings said.

And it’s not the easiest fire to get to. With steep terrain and no direct road access, firefighters have to hike into the location.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

