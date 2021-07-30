A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Greenhow fire in North Okanagan officially out 18 days later

Flare-ups continued after crews snuffed burn above north BX area July 12

A fire that sparked July 12 north of the north BX area is finally out 18 days later, said the Township of Spallumcheen.

Armstrong Spallumchen fire chief Ian Cummings told Black Press the Greenhow Road wildfire continued to flare up weeks after it was initially extinguished.

“It can easily smoulder underground unobserved and it just pops up,” Cummings said. “A wind could catch something and start a fire.”

As long as firefighters found signs of fire, they continued to check on the site, which wasn’t the easiest to access as it was on steep terrain with no direct road access — firefighters have to hike into the location.

“If we go four or five days without finding anything then we’ll stop,” Cummings said July 22, which is the case as of today.

“Thermal imaging cameras are not detecting any hot spots and a week has passed since the last hot spot was seen,” he said Friday, July 30.

In response to the positive news, the township has deactivated its related emergency operation centre.

While this fire may be deemed out and no longer a threat, several other wildfires are burning in the region and the township is reminding residents to be fire smart.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

– with Jennifer Smith, Black Press files

READ MORE: Greenhow fire in Spallumcheen continues to flare up

READ MORE: Water advisory for 295 Westside Road properties

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Busted minutes after allegedly stealing truck in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. hospitals, ambulances gear up for weekend hot weather

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation alert for properties in Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay on July 30, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert issued as Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire in Shuswap hits 1,700 hectares

Michael Hewlett from Sorrento won a cool half a million dollars after buying a Lotto Max ticket for the July 13 draw at the Matchbox shop in Salmon Arm. (BCLC photo)
Shuswap man wins $500,000 boost for retirement in lottery draw

Alexander Street, between Hudson Avenue NE and Lakeshore Drive NE, gets a fresh coat of paint in preparation for the return of the Alexander Plaza downtown market. (Downtown Salmon Arm photo)
Smoke, hot weather delay return of Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Showers in forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible