Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

Askew’s foods will be matching proceeds of card sales up to $20,000.

Claire, David and Joseph Askew and rail trail project organizers Phil McIntyre-Paul and Alex de Chantal show off the winter greeting cards being sold at all four Askew’s locations as a fundraiser to support the rail trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance Photo)

The group working towards the development of the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail have launched a community fundraising campaign allowing people to financially support the project.

Greeting cards featuring local artist Otto Pfannschmidt’s depiction of the rail trail scenery in the winter will be available to purchase at Askew’s Foods. The packets of five cards will be sold for $20 each and Askew’s will be matching the proceeds up to $20,000.

Funds will go towards surfacing the trail which follows the disused railway corridor connecting Sicamous and Armstrong. Organizers estimate surfacing the trail will cost $160 per metre.

“It’s going to be an amazingly beautiful trail along Mara Lake and the Shuswap River – a wonderful amenity for locals and visitors alike which will attract thousands from near and far,” said David Askew.

“The partnership with Splatsin is a real benefit too, contributing to the reconciliation process. Askew’s is pleased to support this truly wonderful project.”

Donations can also be made online at shuswapnorthokanaganrailtrail.ca/donate. Tax receipts will be provided for donations over $20.



