Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

The Passenger Transportation Board has approved Greyhound’s proposal to eliminate nine routes across B.C.

The bus company has said it can no longer subsidize losses on unprofitable routes with revenue from the more profitable routes in the province.

In a decision posted online Wednesday, the board said it can’t force a private business to suffer “significant financial losses indefinitely.”

“Greyhound said that if it eliminates 1.6 million scheduled miles, it can continue to provide 3.7 million scheduled miles of passenger bus service in central and southern B.C.,” the decision reads.

Among the changes Greyhound is also ending its Highway 3 route from Osoyoos to Vancouver — eliminating service in Keremeos, Hedley, Princeton, Eastgate and Manning Park.

Greyhound has said the nine routes set to be eliminated on May 31 have seen a 30-per-cent decrease in ridership over the last five years, amounting to a loss of $35,000 per day.

More to come.

