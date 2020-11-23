Grinch steals Grinch from Vernon Christmas display

A real-life Grinch has saddened a Vernon family by stealing a Christmas Grinch figure.
Lolly Barr said she heard a noise at her home across from Fulton Secondary School at around 11:30 or 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. She said she got up and looked but saw nothing.
In the morning, Barr discovered her five-foot-high Grinch that was displayed in her yard was gone.
“This was made for me by my brother-in-law,” said Barr. “I’m extremely sad because we are on the light-up tour and he is a huge part of our display.”
The theft of the handmade, hand-painted display has been reported to the RCMP.
If anybody knows anything about the incident, please call Barr at 250-260-0434 or the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.
You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip at nokscrimestoppers.com.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.