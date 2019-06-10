Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

A grizzly bear has caught its paw in a small trap and is roaming around with the trap still attached.

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk said reports came in after a local resident spotted the grizzly roaming about 10 kilometres west of Big White Resort.

READ MORE: B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

“We’re hoping to locate, capture and remove the trap from the grizzly’s paw,” Myroniuk said. “Ironically enough, we’ve set some live traps to capture the bear.”

READ MORE: Conservation officers remind people to leave fawns alone

The trap was not intended for a bear but for smaller mammals, Myroniuk said.

“The hope is the bear will be able to pull it off,” he said. “It may cause discomfort.”

Myroniuk said if the public should see this bear, or any other wildlife walking around with a trap to report it immediately by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Kelowna’s conservation officers said the investigation for the grizzly is ongoing.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity
Next story
Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Just Posted

Luminary Walk provides solace in absence of Salmon Arm Relay for Life

Candles lit, tears shed both by survivors and by those who have lost loved ones

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Vehicle wheels tampered with again in Central Okanagan

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

Okanagan mom and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Rally at Vernon Courthouse protesting pair from owning animals

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

South Okanagan man wanted by RCMP

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, is wanted on outstanding warrants

Most Read