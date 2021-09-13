Adobe stock

Group of nine Alberta universities, colleges to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge among the institutions

Nine universities and colleges in Alberta say they are ramping up COVID-19 measures by making vaccination a requirement to enter their campuses.

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat College are among the institutions that will require proof of vaccination.

A joint news release from the nine schools also says rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for those who cannot be vaccinated because of medical or other reasons.

Each school is to decide when it will begin enforcing the new measures.

The news release says vaccinations are the most effective way to protect communities from the damaging effects of COVID-19.

The announcement follows an off-campus outbreak in late August, when 45 University of Alberta students tested positive for COVID-19 after orientation.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta’s post-secondary schools saying no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Central Okanagan Journey Home Society endorses “Vote Housing” national campaign
Next story
Biden points to wildfires, weather to push for big $3.5 trillion rebuild

Just Posted

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)
Time travel: Shuswap elementary school students to crack open capsule from year 2000

On Sept. 13, the fourth day of advance voting for the Sept. 20 federal election, the lineup in the morning stretched around two sides of the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Advance poll popular way to vote in Salmon Arm in 2021

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)
Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservative; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20 federal election. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations