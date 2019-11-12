Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

A group of people seen on top of thin ice at Joffre Lakes on Nov. 10, 2019. (Whistler RCMP)
A group of people seen on top of thin ice at Joffre Lakes on Nov. 10, 2019. (Whistler RCMP)

Whistler RCMP are urging outdoor enthusiasts to stay off icy lakes or risk falling in.

The warning comes after a group of at least seven people were spotted walking on Joffre Lakes near Whistler on Friday, Mounties said in a tweet.

“Please don’t do this, it hasn’t been cold enough and the ice hasn’t got thick enough, it’s not ready yet,” the tweet reads.

Ice must be at least 10 centimetres thick in order for it to be walked on or used for ice-fishing, advises AdventureSmart, an organization which works to educate people on outdoor safety.

ALSO READ: Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

Five people drowned in B.C. while doing winter activities from 2007 to 2016, according to the latest statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service. The data did not specify details surrounding these deaths.

If you or someone you’re with falls through ice on top a body of water the group suggests the following steps:

  1. Do not panic. Your clothing will trap air and keep you buoyant.
  2. Turn towards the direction you came from and place your hands and arms flat on the unbroken surface.
  3. Kick your feet and try to push yourself up on top of the unbroken ice on your stomach, like a seal.
  4. Once you are lying on the ice, don’t stand up. Roll away from the break until you are on solid ice.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant
Next story
Okanagan paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed for winter

Snowfall prompts quick closure of steep and winding stretch of road

Letter: Air quality monitoring suggested for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Writer highlights health impacts from motor-vehicle traffic exhaust

More than 4,000 Shuswap homes, businesses without power after snowstorm

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Secwepemc Lakes Tourism projects look to support Indigenous youth, entrepreneurs

Collaboration includes Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Splatsin and Little Shuswap Lake bands

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem in Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes says Aaron Nasipayko

Okanagan woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

HERGOTT: Children held accountable for injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses liability insurance in his latest column

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read